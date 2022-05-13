Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 15,077 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

