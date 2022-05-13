Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

MCD stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,817. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.