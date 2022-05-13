Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 3,642 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.72. 139,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

