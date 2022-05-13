Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

CHKP traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,788. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.