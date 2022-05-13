Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

