Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 145,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,220. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

