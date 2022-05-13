Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SQ stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,341,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.65. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

