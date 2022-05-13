AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of AMC opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 219,068 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

