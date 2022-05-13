Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

