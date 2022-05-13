Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Amdocs updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $84.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

