American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

AEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 807,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

