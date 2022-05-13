American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.93. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

