American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.07 EPS.

APEI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $261.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

