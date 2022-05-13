American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,664. The stock has a market cap of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

APEI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

