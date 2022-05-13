Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock traded up $10.64 on Friday, hitting $261.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.38. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,377 shares of company stock worth $26,030,156 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.