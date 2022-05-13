Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 81,404 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerityre (AMTY)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.