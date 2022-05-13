Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Set at C$4.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 target price on Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Amex Exploration stock opened at C$2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$224.74 million and a P/E ratio of 55.47. Amex Exploration has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

