Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.