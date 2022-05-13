AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 1.4%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.87 and last traded at $84.24. 5,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 789,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 99,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.