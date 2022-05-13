Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of AMPH traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 593,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock worth $651,692 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

