Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of AMPL opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

