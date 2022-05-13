Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Amtech Systems updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

