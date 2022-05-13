Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Amtech Systems updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASYS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 180,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,382. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.40. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ASYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems (Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.