Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 16.9% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. 69,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,188,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $674.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Amyris had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 609.82%. The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amyris by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $8,443,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

