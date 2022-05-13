Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,845 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.30% of Analog Devices worth $278,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 100,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,214. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.18. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

