Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ACST stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

