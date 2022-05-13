Analysts Anticipate Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.82. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.36. 23,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,961. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

