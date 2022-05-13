Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,443. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANF traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.