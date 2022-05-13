Analysts Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 51,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 139.14 and a beta of -0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

