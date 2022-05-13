Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 282,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,253 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,943,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. 9,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,906. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

