Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 billion and the highest is $5.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 694,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 466,184 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.32. 22,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

