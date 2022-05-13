Analysts Anticipate The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Several research firms recently commented on RGF. Zacks Investment Research cut Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Real Good Food stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,236. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

