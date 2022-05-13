Analysts Expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BuzzFeed.

Several analysts have commented on BZFD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

