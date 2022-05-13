Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) to post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19.

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DYN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,803. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

