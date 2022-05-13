Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 2,696.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

