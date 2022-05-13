Analysts Expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.36. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

PNW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.29. 12,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.