Analysts Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Target Price at GBX 974.38

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 974.38 ($12.01).

BVIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Britvic alerts:

LON:BVIC traded up GBX 14.47 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 847.97 ($10.45). 122,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,127. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 811.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 869.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.