Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT at $42.43

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

