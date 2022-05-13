Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price at $140.29

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,643,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 205,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.83. 3,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

