Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Target Price at $14.58

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

