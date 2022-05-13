Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $138.00

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Credicorp by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,670 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after buying an additional 934,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Credicorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after buying an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,703,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after buying an additional 627,877 shares during the period.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

