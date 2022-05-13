Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Target Price at $138.00

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

