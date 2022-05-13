Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $19.33

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

