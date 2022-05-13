Analysts Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Target Price at GBX 1,748.20

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.55).

Several research firms recently weighed in on STB. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($23.41) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.44) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON STB traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,050 ($12.95). 6,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,197.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,266.34. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £195.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

