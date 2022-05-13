Analysts Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $45.75

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks purchased 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

SSTI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 56,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,505. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.24.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

