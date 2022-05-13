Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target at C$33.39

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,725. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$28.05 and a 1-year high of C$33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

