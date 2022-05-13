Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $63.31

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of USB opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

