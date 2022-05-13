Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $13.74

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $671.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. Analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.