Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Option Care Health (OPCH)

5/3/2022 – Option Care Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

4/29/2022 – Option Care Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00.

4/29/2022 – Option Care Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00.

4/28/2022 – Option Care Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/26/2022 – Option Care Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

4/23/2022 – Option Care Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

4/15/2022 – Option Care Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

4/14/2022 – Option Care Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,701. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

