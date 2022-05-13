Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iRobot (IRBT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT):
- 5/13/2022 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.
- 4/30/2022 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/22/2022 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – iRobot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives in the quarters ahead. The company’s investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be beneficial. For 2022, it expects the Aeris Cleantec buyout to drive its performance. Its focus on the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channel, product innovation initiatives and share buybacks might aid. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It predicts supply-chain headwinds to persist in first-half 2022. Revenues are expected to be $293-$313 million for the first quarter, suggesting a year-over-year change of (3%)-3%. Given its extensive geographic presence, foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance.”
Shares of IRBT stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 340,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $106.65.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRobot (IRBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.