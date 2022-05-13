Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iRobot (IRBT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT):

5/13/2022 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

4/30/2022 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2022 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – iRobot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives in the quarters ahead. The company’s investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be beneficial. For 2022, it expects the Aeris Cleantec buyout to drive its performance. Its focus on the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channel, product innovation initiatives and share buybacks might aid. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It predicts supply-chain headwinds to persist in first-half 2022. Revenues are expected to be $293-$313 million for the first quarter, suggesting a year-over-year change of (3%)-3%. Given its extensive geographic presence, foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance.”

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 340,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in iRobot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

